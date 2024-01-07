Riyadh Season to host Italian Roma team for International match against Saudi Al-Shabab

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Riyadh Season, the official sponsor of the Italian Roma club team, has declared a football celebration commemorating the Saudi Al-Shabab Club Diamond Jubilee, with both teams set to compete in a global match on January 24 at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the capital, Riyadh.

The celebration of Al-Shabab Diamond Jubilee marks it as one of the oldest Saudi clubs, established in 1947, with significant achievements in both local and international sports, including the Saudi Pro League, King's Cup, Saudi Super Cup, Crown Prince Cup, Saudi Federation Cup, Arab Club Champions Cup, Arab Super Cup, and AFC Cup.

The Riyadh Season continues to host global sporting events, attracting visitors worldwide to the capital annually for the experience of attending sports championships, musical concerts, exhibitions, and other unique entertainment events featuring elite celebrities and prominent brands.

Tickets for the match can be booked through the webook application via the following link: https://webook.com/ar/events/alshabab-vs-roma.