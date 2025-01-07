Riyadh Season To Host ‘Royal Rumble’ Wrestling Event Next Year
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) WWE, in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced that Riyadh Season will host the 39th edition of the "Royal Rumble" event in January 2026, marking the first time it will be held outside North America.
The announcement was made during the first episode of "Monday Night RAW," which was broadcast live on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, United States.
GEA Chairman of the board of directors Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh said that the Kingdom's hosting of the Royal Rumble event reflects the ongoing commitment at the GEA to attract the largest and most significant global entertainment events to the Kingdom.
He emphasized that through this partnership with WWE, the GEA aims to enhance the entertainment sector and bring about a qualitative shift in experiences that attract large audiences.
The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's premier annual events, featuring special matches for both men and women. Participants aim to eliminate all opponents to get a chance to compete for a championship at the "WrestleMania" event.
The announcement of Riyadh hosting the Royal Rumble in 2026 marks the continuation of the successful partnership between WWE and Saudi Arabia, which has seen the organization of record-breaking events such as "Crown Jewel," "Elimination Chamber," "King and Queen of the Ring," "Night of Champions," as well as "SmackDown" and "Monday Night RAW" shows.
