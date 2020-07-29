Riyadh views the agreement between the Yemeni central authorities and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) as a positive move to reach a comprehensive political settlement of the longstanding conflict in Yemen, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Riyadh views the agreement between the Yemeni central authorities and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) as a positive move to reach a comprehensive political settlement of the longstanding conflict in Yemen, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Riyadh said that the Yemeni government and the STC agreed on Saudi Arabia's proposal to accelerate the implementation of the November peace accord and resolve the conflict between the two warring parties.

"The agreement by the Legitimate Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is a positive step towards reaching a wholistic and sustainable political solution in Yemen under the auspices of the UN," the minister tweeted.

This move will enhance trust between the two parties, as well as allow the government to "conduct its affairs in Aden, and activate key institutions that will serve the Yemeni people," the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Vice Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said that Riyadh's efforts to bring viewpoints of Yemeni political leaders closer, including the recently announced kingdom's initiative, show the possibility to resolve the conflict "through dialogue without the use of military force.

"A major goal of the [Saudi-led] coalition to support the legitimate Yemeni gov. is the security, stability, and return of Yemen as an active member in its Gulf and Arab world. The Riyadh Agreement is a key factor in reaching this, in addition to supporting the efforts of UN envoy to Yemen," the Saudi official wrote on Twitter.

The proposal provides for the formation of a new Yemeni government within 30 days, including candidates from the south and north, as well as the withdrawal of STC troops from the strategic port city of Aden beyond the province.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, in turn, has appointed one of the STC leaders, Ahmed Hamid Lemlis, as Aden's governor. At the same time, separatists have abandoned their self-rule in seven Yemeni provinces in the country's south in response to Riyadh's initiative.

Saudi Arabia led an incursion into Yemen in 2015 in support of the internationally-recognized legitimate government against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who took control over large swathes of the country's territory, including the capital of Sanaa. The international community, including the United Nations, has repeatedly slammed the hostilities launched by the Arab alliance on Yemen, which has resulted in mass casualties.