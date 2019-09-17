The Saudi authorities sold last month the building of their consulate general in Istanbul, where opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed about a year ago, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Saudi Arabia sold the building of the consulate general in the Levent district of Istanbul in August. The diplomatic mission will move to a new building in the Sariyer district as soon as renovation is completed in it," the source said.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and a vocal critic of Riyadh's policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and his body was dismembered inside the consulate.

Saudi authorities have charged several people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied the royal family's involvement.