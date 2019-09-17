UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Sells Istanbul Consulate Building, Place Of Journalist Khashoggi's Murder - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:38 PM

Riyadh Sells Istanbul Consulate Building, Place of Journalist Khashoggi's Murder - Source

The Saudi authorities sold last month the building of their consulate general in Istanbul, where opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed about a year ago, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Saudi authorities sold last month the building of their consulate general in Istanbul, where opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed about a year ago, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia sold the building of the consulate general in the Levent district of Istanbul in August. The diplomatic mission will move to a new building in the Sariyer district as soon as renovation is completed in it," the source said.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and a vocal critic of Riyadh's policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and his body was dismembered inside the consulate.

Saudi authorities have charged several people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied the royal family's involvement.

Related Topics

Murder Washington Riyadh Saudi Istanbul Saudi Arabia August October Post Family Opposition Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Man dies after falling in deep well in Sanjawi

3 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan inaugurates Book Festival at ..

3 minutes ago

Stage play "Muqadma Kashmir" at Pakistan National ..

3 minutes ago

Resolution of Kashmir issue, corruption eliminatio ..

3 minutes ago

Quetta Traffic Management Bureau on cards to impro ..

17 minutes ago

Five 'Ehsas homes' to be established for old-age p ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.