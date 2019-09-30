Riyadh Sends Messages to Tehran via Other Countries' Leaders - Iranian Senior Official

Saudi Arabia has sent a number of messages to Iran via the leaders of other countries, Ali Rabiei, the spokesperson for the Iranian government, said on Monday in the wake of the crisis triggered by the recent Houthi-claimed drone attack on Saudi oil facilities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia has sent a number of messages to Iran via the leaders of other countries, Ali Rabiei, the spokesperson for the Iranian government , said on Monday in the wake of the crisis triggered by the recent Houthi-claimed drone attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after its diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad had been attacked by violent mobs, exacting revenge for the execution of famous Shiite preacher Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudis. Bahrain, Sudan and Djibouti cut their diplomatic ties with Iran as well.

"Yes, it is true, leaders of [other] countries have passed on messages to [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani from Saudi Arabia," Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the messages were due to be studied and noted that one of them might be about refraining from military actions in Yemen.

If Riyadh truly wanted to change its modus operandi, Tehran could only welcome such a move, Rabiei said, alleging that Saudi Arabia was the main obstacle to peace in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than a twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output, as the country suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Although Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.