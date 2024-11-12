- Home
- World
- News
- Riyadh Summit: Saudi foreign minister calls two-state solution key to lasting Middle East peace
Riyadh Summit: Saudi Foreign Minister Calls Two-state Solution Key To Lasting Middle East Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, emphasized that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, emphasized that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.
Addressing a press conference following the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, he underscored the united commitment of Arab and Islamic nations to de-escalate tensions and uphold Palestinian rights.
Prince Faisal noted that the Riyadh summit represented a sincere effort by Arab and Islamic leaders to address the escalating crisis. Key priorities included reducing hostilities, halting violations by Israeli occupation forces, easing restrictions on humanitarian aid, and advocating for the two-state solution as the cornerstone of regional stability.
The foreign minister underscored key discussions at the summit, which focused on strengthening Arab and Islamic solidarity and building closer ties with the international community.
He urged immediate actions to broker a ceasefire, curb further escalation, and address the mounting security risks posed by Israeli military operations to both regional and global stability.
Prince Faisal urged the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt aggressive measures, including the withholding of Palestinian tax revenues, a practice that severely impacts the Palestinian Authority's ability to govern. He pointed out that this withholding of funds violates previous commitments made by Israel and creates additional hardships in Palestinian territories.
Reaffirming the Kingdom’s unwavering support, Prince Faisal expressed Saudi Arabia's solidarity with the Palestinian Authority. He acknowledged the authority's resilience and capability in managing the complex situation in the West Bank and Gaza, even under challenging circumstances. The minister also reiterated the commitment of Arab and Islamic nations to stand by Palestine in pursuit of a sustainable resolution to the conflict.
Recent Stories
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause
More Stories From World
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change47 minutes ago
-
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause26 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind1 hour ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results2 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago
-
Romina urges South Asian countries to unite for regional climate action2 hours ago
-
Pakistan for redefining climate finance to enable developing countries meet NDC goals: PM14 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology pivotal for decarbonising cotton industry, say experts at COP2914 minutes ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya3 hours ago
-
UK vows to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 20358 minutes ago
-
Poland hoping Swiatek can inspire BJK Cup 'revenge' against Spain4 hours ago