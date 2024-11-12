Open Menu

Riyadh Summit: Saudi Foreign Minister Calls Two-state Solution Key To Lasting Middle East Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Riyadh Summit: Saudi foreign minister calls two-state solution key to lasting Middle East peace

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, emphasized that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, emphasized that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Addressing a press conference following the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, he underscored the united commitment of Arab and Islamic nations to de-escalate tensions and uphold Palestinian rights.

Prince Faisal noted that the Riyadh summit represented a sincere effort by Arab and Islamic leaders to address the escalating crisis. Key priorities included reducing hostilities, halting violations by Israeli occupation forces, easing restrictions on humanitarian aid, and advocating for the two-state solution as the cornerstone of regional stability.

The foreign minister underscored key discussions at the summit, which focused on strengthening Arab and Islamic solidarity and building closer ties with the international community.

He urged immediate actions to broker a ceasefire, curb further escalation, and address the mounting security risks posed by Israeli military operations to both regional and global stability.

Prince Faisal urged the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt aggressive measures, including the withholding of Palestinian tax revenues, a practice that severely impacts the Palestinian Authority's ability to govern. He pointed out that this withholding of funds violates previous commitments made by Israel and creates additional hardships in Palestinian territories.

Reaffirming the Kingdom’s unwavering support, Prince Faisal expressed Saudi Arabia's solidarity with the Palestinian Authority. He acknowledged the authority's resilience and capability in managing the complex situation in the West Bank and Gaza, even under challenging circumstances. The minister also reiterated the commitment of Arab and Islamic nations to stand by Palestine in pursuit of a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

Related Topics

Resolution Israel Palestine Gaza Riyadh Bank Saudi Arabia Middle East Arab

Recent Stories

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Acade ..

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy

8 minutes ago
 CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

8 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supp ..

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

19 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applicatio ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn

13 minutes ago
 CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning internation ..

CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parl ..

Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..

19 minutes ago
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

19 minutes ago
 Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using ..

Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

19 minutes ago
 Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

19 minutes ago
 Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

19 minutes ago
 PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral ..

PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change

47 minutes ago
 Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand ..

Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World