Riyadh Summit: Saudi foreign minister calls two-state solution key to lasting Middle East peace

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, emphasized that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Addressing a press conference following the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, he underscored the united commitment of Arab and Islamic nations to de-escalate tensions and uphold Palestinian rights.

Prince Faisal noted that the Riyadh summit represented a sincere effort by Arab and Islamic leaders to address the escalating crisis. Key priorities included reducing hostilities, halting violations by Israeli occupation forces, easing restrictions on humanitarian aid, and advocating for the two-state solution as the cornerstone of regional stability.

The foreign minister underscored key discussions at the summit, which focused on strengthening Arab and Islamic solidarity and building closer ties with the international community.

He urged immediate actions to broker a ceasefire, curb further escalation, and address the mounting security risks posed by Israeli military operations to both regional and global stability.

Prince Faisal urged the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt aggressive measures, including the withholding of Palestinian tax revenues, a practice that severely impacts the Palestinian Authority's ability to govern. He pointed out that this withholding of funds violates previous commitments made by Israel and creates additional hardships in Palestinian territories.

Reaffirming the Kingdom’s unwavering support, Prince Faisal expressed Saudi Arabia's solidarity with the Palestinian Authority. He acknowledged the authority's resilience and capability in managing the complex situation in the West Bank and Gaza, even under challenging circumstances. The minister also reiterated the commitment of Arab and Islamic nations to stand by Palestine in pursuit of a sustainable resolution to the conflict.