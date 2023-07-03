Riyadh Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Latest Quran-Burning Act in Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had summoned the Swedish ambassador to Riyadh over the recent incident of burning a Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons the Ambassador of Sweden to the Kingdom and informs her of the Kingdom's categorical rejection of an extremist's burning of the Holy Qur'an in front of the Stockholm Central Mosque in #Sweden after Eid al-Adha," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Last week, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Quran-burning incident affected mutual respect, which is necessary for building relations between states and peoples and combating extremism.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which the Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate."

The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm sparked a wave of condemnation around the world. Iraq has called on Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident. Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act.