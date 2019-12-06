Riyadh Supports US Policy to Pressure Iran - Saudi Minister of State

Riyadh believes US President Donald Trump's sanctions policy against Tehran is "working" and supports this course, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Friday, adding that appeasement measures, such as building an alternative to the SWIFT financial system to able to trade with Iran, would not help the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Riyadh believes US President Donald Trump 's sanctions policy against Tehran is "working" and supports this course, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Friday, adding that appeasement measures, such as building an alternative to the SWIFT financial system to able to trade with Iran , would not help the situation.

"Yes, Iran is denied income, inflation is skyrocketing, Iran's coin is plummeting, and Iran is feeling the pressure. Iran is losing as it is not able to sell its oil. We support the maximum sanctions campaign, we support the withdrawal from the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," he said, when asked whether Washington's maximum pressure policy against Iran was working.

According to Jubeir, the world should stand firm against Iran's policies instead of trying to come up with ways to mollify the nation, a course of action he affirmed was ineffective.

"I see pressure building upon Iran, I see it being more isolated, and that needs to continue. We have always said that appeasement does not work. Trying to build a parallel to SWIFT [the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges set up by European Union to bypass US sanctions against Iran] will not work, trying to provide loans to Iran will not work. That is called appeasement. The appeasement did not work with [Nazi Germany's leader Adolf] Hitler during the World War II, it will not work with Iran today. The world has to be very firm in what it expects from Iran, it has to be very firm in holding Iran accountable," Jubeir pointed out.

According to the Saudi minister, the aim of the US sanctions against Iran, which he called "the most brutal regime in the world," was to force the country to come to the table and discuss the JCPOA, its ballistic missile program and cases of interference in the affairs of other nations.