Riyadh Suspends Tourist Visas for 7 Countries Due to COVID-19 - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Saudi Tourism Ministry has temporarily suspended visas for seven countries, including China, Italy and South Korea, where spikes in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recently been registered, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

In order to prevent the further spread of the epidemic and protect residents and tourists visiting the kingdom, citizens of China, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Kazakhstan will not be able to obtain electronic visas or visas upon arrival.

Likewise, the people who have already obtained visas via consulates will not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

The ministry further stated that visa issuance will continue for other countries, but that no tourist visa holders should be allowed to visit the cities of Mecca and Medina, the major Islamic pilgrimage sites.

To date, the deadly virus has already infected over 83,300 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,850 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since recovered.