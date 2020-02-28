UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Suspends Tourist Visas For 7 Countries Due To COVID-19 - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:40 AM

Riyadh Suspends Tourist Visas for 7 Countries Due to COVID-19 - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Saudi Tourism Ministry has temporarily suspended visas for seven countries, including China, Italy and South Korea, where spikes in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recently been registered, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

In order to prevent the further spread of the epidemic and protect residents and tourists visiting the kingdom, citizens of China, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Kazakhstan will not be able to obtain electronic visas or visas upon arrival.

Likewise, the people who have already obtained visas via consulates will not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

The ministry further stated that visa issuance will continue for other countries, but that no tourist visa holders should be allowed to visit the cities of Mecca and Medina, the major Islamic pilgrimage sites.

To date, the deadly virus has already infected over 83,300 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,850 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since recovered.

Related Topics

Mecca China Visit Saudi Medina Singapore Italy Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Malaysia Visa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two more suspected patients of Coronavirus surface ..

55 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

9 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

11 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.