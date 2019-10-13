Riyadh to Decide on Response to Oil Plant Attacks Once Investigation Complete - Minister

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia will decide how to respond to last month's attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais processing facilities of its state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco after the investigation is completed, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Sunday.

"When the investigation is complete, we will consult with our friends and allies and will look into what options are available and what most appropriate options are for responding," he told reporters.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out on 14 September. Significant damage that was done to the facilities reduced Saudi Arabia's total daily output by half.

Despite Yemeni Houthis claiming responsibility for the incident, Saudi Arabia and its allies believe that Iran is behind the attacks.