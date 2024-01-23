Riyadh To Host ‘Model Of Care Forum’ With Participation Of Saudi, International Speakers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The "Model of Care Forum" will take place on January 28-29 in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Saudi Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel.
The forum will witness the participation of all health clusters in the Kingdom and will feature a series of lectures and interactive sessions presented by 25 Saudi and international speakers.
The discussions will revolve around the modern healthcare model, care systems, and pathways such as palliative care, emergency care, optional care, maternal and child care, chronic disease care, preventive care systems, and their role in achieving health excellence.
Such pillars include excellence in building high clinical professional capabilities, excellence in constructing dynamic managerial capacities, excellence in the digital domain, as well as excellence in beneficiary satisfaction with the provided healthcare services and interaction with various stakeholders.
The forum includes an accompanying exhibition showcasing success stories resulting from the implementation of healthcare model initiatives and pathways in various health clusters across the Kingdom.
Specialized teams will present these stories, demonstrating their practical application in the field.
This will be the third edition of the forum, coinciding with the completion of launching 20 health clusters in the Kingdom. The forum aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise in common areas, advancing healthcare services in alignment with the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program and the Saudi Vision 2030.
