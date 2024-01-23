Open Menu

Riyadh To Host ‘Model Of Care Forum’ With Participation Of Saudi, International Speakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Riyadh to host ‘Model of Care Forum’ with participation of Saudi, International speakers

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The "Model of Care Forum" will take place on January 28-29 in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Saudi Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel.

The forum will witness the participation of all health clusters in the Kingdom and will feature a series of lectures and interactive sessions presented by 25 Saudi and international speakers.

The discussions will revolve around the modern healthcare model, care systems, and pathways such as palliative care, emergency care, optional care, maternal and child care, chronic disease care, preventive care systems, and their role in achieving health excellence.

Such pillars include excellence in building high clinical professional capabilities, excellence in constructing dynamic managerial capacities, excellence in the digital domain, as well as excellence in beneficiary satisfaction with the provided healthcare services and interaction with various stakeholders.

The forum includes an accompanying exhibition showcasing success stories resulting from the implementation of healthcare model initiatives and pathways in various health clusters across the Kingdom.

Specialized teams will present these stories, demonstrating their practical application in the field.

This will be the third edition of the forum, coinciding with the completion of launching 20 health clusters in the Kingdom. The forum aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise in common areas, advancing healthcare services in alignment with the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program and the Saudi Vision 2030.

Related Topics

Exchange Riyadh Saudi January All From

Recent Stories

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

15 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

13 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

14 hours ago
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

14 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

14 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

14 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

14 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

14 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

14 hours ago

More Stories From World