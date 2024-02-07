Riyadh to host new tennis tournament: 6 Kings Slam, says Chairman of GEA Board of Directors

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Shikh said that a new tennis tournament will be held here under the theme "6 Kings Slam" next October, as part of the Riyadh Season 2024.
The tournament has a total of around 50 Grand Slam titles and features six of the top-ranked tennis players, including current world number one and the greatest men's tennis player of all time Novak Djokovic, current French and US Open champion and holder of 24 Grand Slam wins.
The tournament will also feature Rafael Nadal, winner of 22 Grand Slam titles and one of the best tennis players.
Djokovic said: "I am excited to return to Riyadh and play in front of all my fans in Saudi Arabia."
Nadal said he was happy to participate in the "6 Kings Slam".
"I am very excited to play for the first time in Riyadh," he said
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup 2023 and currently ranked second in the world will also participate in the tournament.
"I am very happy to return to Riyadh to show my best skills," he said.
Daniil Medvedev, former US Open winner and currently world number three will be among the participants in the tournament as well.
He said: "I am very excited to return to Saudi Arabia; since my first trip to Saudi Arabia in 2019, I have returned several times and look forward to becoming part of this new event. Having the best tennis players in the world in one place is exciting, I can't wait to meet everyone."
World number four Jannik Sinnner, who beat Medvedev to win the Australian Open earlier this year, achieving his first Grand Slam title, will also participate in this tournament.
He said: "I'm looking forward to playing in Riyadh for the first time with a group of players who will be fun to play with."
Emerging Danish talent ranked seventh in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals Holger Rune will appear alongside the above professionals. Rune said he was “delighted to come to Riyadh for the first time to compete against such an amazing group of players".
The new tournament follows a string of great successes achieved by the "Riyadh Season" in hosting international sports and entertainment events. The Riyadh Season hosted the most important tournaments in which several most prominent international players took part. It also recorded outstanding numbers of visitors and fans attending these sports.
