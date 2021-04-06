UrduPoint.com
Riyadh To Support Amman In Combating Challenges Amid Feud - Jordan's Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Saudi Arabia expressed its support of Jordan in fighting any challenges amid the feud between Jordan's King Abdullah II and Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, saying that both countries' safety and stability are integral parts of each other, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Amman on Monday with an official visit where he met with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi. On Sunday, Amman declared that an investigation revealed that Prince Hamzah, half-brother of Abdullah II, and two officials had contacts with foreign intelligence agencies to destabilize the country.

On Monday, Prince Hamzah signed a letter, according to which he places himself in the hands of Jordan's king.

"Both ministers confirmed that the two kingdoms' security and safety are inseparable, and they will stand together facing all challenges," the Jordanian foreign ministry's statement said, following the ministers' meeting.

According to the statement, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's letter, handed by the Saudi minister, confirmed the Saudi support of Jordan in all steps taken by Jordan's King to defend the kingdom and its interests.

