Riyadh Unveils New Strategy to Become Global Leader in Artificial Intelligence by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Saudi Arabia has unveiled at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh its new National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (NSDAI) aimed at making the country a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2030, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the new strategy includes six main dimensions essential to develop Saudi Arabia's national capacity in the field. The six key areas are ambition, skill, policy and regulations, investment, ecosystem, as well as research and innovation.

Under the NSDAI, Saudi Arabia is set to create a world-class regulatory framework that will encourage and foster data-driven businesses in the country. In addition, to implement the strategy, Riyadh will encourage local and foreign investors and companies to invest in qualified opportunities within Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia will also build research and innovation institutions in data and artificial intelligence to enable the kingdom to lead in developing and commercializing new technologies.