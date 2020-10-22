UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Unveils New Strategy To Become Global Leader In Artificial Intelligence By 2030

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:50 AM

Riyadh Unveils New Strategy to Become Global Leader in Artificial Intelligence by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Saudi Arabia has unveiled at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh its new National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (NSDAI) aimed at making the country a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2030, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the new strategy includes six main dimensions essential to develop Saudi Arabia's national capacity in the field. The six key areas are ambition, skill, policy and regulations, investment, ecosystem, as well as research and innovation.

Under the NSDAI, Saudi Arabia is set to create a world-class regulatory framework that will encourage and foster data-driven businesses in the country. In addition, to implement the strategy, Riyadh will encourage local and foreign investors and companies to invest in qualified opportunities within Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia will also build research and innovation institutions in data and artificial intelligence to enable the kingdom to lead in developing and commercializing new technologies.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Lead Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

38 minutes ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

1 hour ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

1 hour ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

1 hour ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.