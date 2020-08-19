Riyadh Wants to Punish Hezbollah for Murder of Lebanese Ex-Premier - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Saudi Arabia calls for punishment against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and its supporters, considered by Riyadh to be complicit in the murder of the Lebanese former prime minister, Rafik Hariri, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in a day, a special tribunal in The Hague exonerated three main suspects: Hussein Hassan Oneissi, Hassan Habib Merhi, and Assad Hassan Sabra. At the same time, the tribunal declared another suspect, Salim Jamil Ayyash, guilty on all counts.

"The government of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia considers the judicial ruling as the emergence of truth and the beginning of achieving justice by pursuing, arresting and punishing those involved.

The Kingdom's government, by calling for justice and the punishment of #Hezbollah and its criminal elements, stresses the need to protect Lebanon, the region and the world from the terrorist practices of this party," the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Hariri died in a truck explosion in Beirut on February 14, 2005. In 2007, the UN Security Council established the special tribunal, and in 2010 the Names of main suspects emerged. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah refused to cooperate with the international justice and hand over the suspects, claiming that the tribunal's goal was to besmirch the movement and provoked a sectarian conflict in Lebanon.