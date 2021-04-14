Saudi Arabia has expressed its concern over recent developments in the Iranian nuclear program and called upon Tehran not to jeopardize the region's security and stability, the kingdom's foreign ministry said on Wednesday

So far, Iran has already informed the the International Atomic Energy Agency of its intention to enrich uranium to 60 percent, and intends to achieve this objective by next week, according to Iranian Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi.

"The kingdom is following with concern the current developments around the Iranian nuclear program, and calls on Iran to avoid escalation and not to subject the region's security and stability to more tensions," the ministry said in a statement.

Among the latest events, Riyadh named Tehran's announcement to increase the level of uranium enrichment to 60 percent, saying that it "cannot be considered as a program for peaceful purposes.

"

"We affirm the importance of reaching an agreement within the international community with stronger and longer determining factors in a way that enhances monitoring and control measures, and guarantees that Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon or develop the necessary capabilities for this goal," the statement read.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi earlier said that preparations for uranium enrichment would begin on April 13 at the Natanz nuclear facility, which suffered an act of sabotage last week. Tehran claims Israel was behind the incident.

To date, Russia and such European countries as France, Germany and the United Kingdom have expressed their regret and concerns over Tehran's nuclear plans.