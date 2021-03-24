UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Worried Over Oil Demand Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

Riyadh Worried Over Oil Demand Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting - Source

Saudi Arabia is holding talks with partners ahead of the OPEC+ meeting as it is worried over the prospects of oil demand recovery, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Saudi Arabia is holding talks with partners ahead of the OPEC+ meeting as it is worried over the prospects of oil demand recovery, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On the eve of the meeting, Riyadh is holding contacts with the members of the alliance. The market situation is discussed, concern is expressed about the pace of vaccinations and the increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in Europe. There is concern that all this will undermine the prospects for a recovery in oil demand in the market," the source said.

The next meeting of the OPEC + ministerial monitoring committee is scheduled for March 31, and the entire alliance will meet on the next day.

Earlier this week, a source told Sputnik that some countries are in favor of maintaining restrictions at the current level while other members of the alliance are in favor of a gradual increase in production.

"Discussions are underway, all factors are taken into account. A number of countries believe that the current level of oil prices does not seem to be sufficient to ease restrictions ... Others believe that a gradual easing of the terms of the deal should be discussed at the upcoming meeting," the source added.

Related Topics

Europe Riyadh Oil Alliance Saudi Arabia March Market All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UK to Announce Major Changes to Asylum System Rule ..

28 seconds ago

Three dead in 5.4-magnitude quake in Xinjiang: sta ..

30 seconds ago

PIA's Boy Scouts celebrate Pakistan Day

6 minutes ago

Poland hits daily coronavirus case record

6 minutes ago

1,774 new cases of COVID-19 reported

6 minutes ago

PCG recovers huge quantity of foreign brand liquor ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.