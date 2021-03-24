Riyadh Worried Over Oil Demand Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Saudi Arabia is holding talks with partners ahead of the OPEC+ meeting as it is worried over the prospects of oil demand recovery, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On the eve of the meeting, Riyadh is holding contacts with the members of the alliance. The market situation is discussed, concern is expressed about the pace of vaccinations and the increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in Europe. There is concern that all this will undermine the prospects for a recovery in oil demand in the market," the source said.

The next meeting of the OPEC + ministerial monitoring committee is scheduled for March 31, and the entire alliance will meet on the next day.

Earlier this week, a source told Sputnik that some countries are in favor of maintaining restrictions at the current level while other members of the alliance are in favor of a gradual increase in production.

"Discussions are underway, all factors are taken into account. A number of countries believe that the current level of oil prices does not seem to be sufficient to ease restrictions ... Others believe that a gradual easing of the terms of the deal should be discussed at the upcoming meeting," the source added.