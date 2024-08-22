WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, assumed responsibilities of his new assignment Wednesday, saying that cementing the US-Pak relationship, strengthening economic ties and enhancing people-to-people contacts would be his top priorities.

Speaking to the mission officers, he also underscored the importance of the Pakistani community in the U.S.

, describing them as the country's valuable asset.

Ambassador Sheikh said that the community was serving as a strong bond in the Pak-U.S. relationship, and every possible effort should be made to ensure better service delivery to the community.

In this regard, the envoy stressed the need to pursue result-oriented diplomacy.

On his arrival in Washington on Tuesday, the Ambassador was received at the airport by officials of the US State Department and the Pakistani embassy.

APP/ift