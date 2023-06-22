RMT Union Says 20,000 Rail Workers to Strike for 3 Days in July to Demand Higher Pay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport (RMT) Workers announced on Thursday that at least 20,000 railway workers will strike on 20, 22, and 29 of July to demand higher pay after train operators fail to make a new pay offer.

"20,000 railway workers will walk out in July as part of the national rail dispute after train operators failed to make a new pay offer," RMT said in a press release. "RMT members working across 14 train operating companies will take strike action on 20, 22, and 29 July."

Neither the rail operators nor the government has asked the union representatives to any meetings despite their repeated statement that RMT is ready to enter further negotiations, the release said.

In 2022, the United States avoided one of the largest railroad strikes when a group of 12 unions representing more than 100,000 workers demanded better pay and working conditions under the threat of a strike on September 29. After an agreed tentative deal was rejected by the majority of unions, US President Joe Biden and Congress had to intervene by passing a law on December 2 and averting a strike that would reportedly cost the US economy $2 billion per day.