Open Menu

RMT Union Says 20,000 Rail Workers To Strike For 3 Days In July To Demand Higher Pay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 09:50 PM

RMT Union Says 20,000 Rail Workers to Strike for 3 Days in July to Demand Higher Pay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport (RMT) Workers announced on Thursday that at least 20,000 railway workers will strike on 20, 22, and 29 of July to demand higher pay after train operators fail to make a new pay offer.

"20,000 railway workers will walk out in July as part of the national rail dispute after train operators failed to make a new pay offer," RMT said in a press release. "RMT members working across 14 train operating companies will take strike action on 20, 22, and 29 July."

Neither the rail operators nor the government has asked the union representatives to any meetings despite their repeated statement that RMT is ready to enter further negotiations, the release said.

In 2022, the United States avoided one of the largest railroad strikes when a group of 12 unions representing more than 100,000 workers demanded better pay and working conditions under the threat of a strike on September 29. After an agreed tentative deal was rejected by the majority of unions, US President Joe Biden and Congress had to intervene by passing a law on December 2 and averting a strike that would reportedly cost the US economy $2 billion per day.

Related Topics

United States July September December Congress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

13 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

19 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

19 minutes ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

24 minutes ago
Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

27 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

30 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

44 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

49 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World