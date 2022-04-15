RNC Votes Not to Participate in US Presidential Commission-Organized Debates - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Republican National Committee (RNC) voted unanimously to no longer participate in debates in the United States organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the RNC said in a statement.

"The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage," RNC Chairwoman Rona McDaniel said in the statement on Thursday.

McDaniel said debates are an important part of the democratic process and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates. Consequently, the RNC pledged that Republicans are "going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people."

McDaniel said this move will restore faith in American elections and ensure that Republican candidates can compete on a level playing field, the statement said.