Road accident claims seven lives in north Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) One road accident claimed seven lives and injured two others in north Afghanistan's Samangan province on Tuesday, head of Civil Hospital in the province Sayed Usman Hamidi said Wednesday.

Two women and a child were among the victims, Hamidi said, adding the two injured persons were in critical condition.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of security measures during travel often claim lives of travelers in Afghanistan.

More than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 4,000 others injured in road accidents in Afghanistan over the past 10 months, official data showed.