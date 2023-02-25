Road Accident in Central India Leaves at Least 15 People Dead, Over 60 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) At least 15 people died and more than 60 others were injured in a road accident in the Indian central state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck hit three buses stationed at the roadside, media reported on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving 15 people killed and 61 wounded, Indian broadcaster ABP reported.

The report said that there were about 60-70 passengers onboard each bus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a compensation would be paid to closest relatives of the deceased, amounting to 1 million rupees ($12,000), 200,000 rupees for those seriously wounded, and 100,000 rupees for slightly injured people.