Road Accident In Eastern Turkey Kills 7, Injures 11 Others - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) A passenger bus collided with two trucks in the Turkish province of Van on Tuesday, leaving seven people dead and 11 others injured, with two of them in serious condition, Turkish media reported.

The bus, which was on its way from the city of Van to Agri, caught fire after colliding with the trucks, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The report said that several medical firefighter teams as well as gendarmerie were sent to the site, adding that the firefighters managed to put out the fire after long efforts.

