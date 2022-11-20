Road Accident in Egypt Kills 12 People, Injures 30 Others - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) A road accident involving a bus and a truck on the coast of the Red Sea in Egypt has killed 12 people and injured 30 others, Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm reported on Sunday, citing doctors.

The report said that the bus and the truck crashed on the roadway between the cities of Ras Ghareb and Zaafarana in the Red Sea governorate.