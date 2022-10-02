(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) At least 27 people have died and 20 others were injured after a tractor fell into the water in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the Times of India reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the city of Kanpur when a driver failed to control the vehicle with 50 people sitting in a trailer, the report said.

The tractor was carrying mainly women and children who headed back home after a religious ceremony in a local temple, the outlet added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and injured, pledging to allocate from his foundation $2,440 to the relatives of victims and $612 to those of the wounded.