Road Accident In Mexico Claimed 38 Lives: Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Thirty-eight people died in a weekend road accident in Mexico as a truck collided head-on with a bus, authorities said Tuesday in the first official toll from the tragedy.
It happened Saturday in the southeastern state of Campeche and the fatalities were 36 people in the bus and two in the truck, said Jackson Villacis, a state prosecutor.
Villacis said relatives of victims claimed there were four additional fatalities but these bodies have not been found.
This is the first official toll from the accident in the Yucatan peninsula in which the truck swerved into the lane of the oncoming bus.
Both vehicles caught fire and burned down to charred ruins.
Over the weekend reports said there were dozens of deaths but there was no official figure.
Nine people survived the accident.
The bus had set out Saturday from Tabasco state and was headed for the Caribbean beach resort city of Cancun.
Footage posted on social media showed the truck and the bus engulfed in flames as people screamed for help.
Road accidents in Mexico involving big rig trucks have risen in recent years due to poor vehicle maintenance and drivers who are either reckless or overworked.
In another horrific accident, 54 people died Monday in Guatemala when a bus crashed through a guard rail and plunged into a ravine, officials said, lowering an earlier death toll by one fatality.
Recent Stories
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
More Stories From World
-
Road accident in Mexico claimed 38 lives: officials4 minutes ago
-
Dozens evacuated as fire breaks out in 50-floor building in Buenos Aires14 minutes ago
-
World number one Sabalenka dumped out of Qatar Open6 hours ago
-
One dead as train collides with lorry in Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results - collated6 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table7 hours ago
-
World number one Sabalenka dumped out of Qatar Open7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Bumrah ruled out of India's Champions Trophy squad7 hours ago
-
Dozens evacuated as fire breaks out in 50-floor building in Buenos Aires7 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result7 hours ago
-
Dozens evacuated in Buenos Aires as fire rages in 50-floor building: rescuers8 hours ago