Road Accident in Nigeria Leaves 20 Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) A total of 20 people, including 18 members of the same family, died in a road accident in Nigeria, local media report.

The accident occurred on Sunday, when a bus suffered a head-on collision with a truck on a highway in the Age Mowo area, the Punch newspaper said.

There were 18 passengers in the bus, all members of the same family. The passengers and the bus driver were killed in the accident. One person in the truck was also killed, the newspaper said citing authorities.

The bus was headed to Benin when its driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the oncoming truck.