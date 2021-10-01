(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) EXICO CITY, October 1 (Sputnik) ” A road accident, involving a bus, a truck and a trailer, in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia has left 12 people dead and 22 injured, media reported.

The incident took place in the municipality of Eunapolis in the southern part of the state, the G1 broadcaster reported.

Five of the 22 injured people are reportedly in critical condition.

Police say that the accident occurred when the trailer separated from the truck and crossed into the oncoming lane. The driver of the truck has left the site.