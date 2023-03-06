UrduPoint.com

Road Accident In Peru's Ancash Region Leaves 10 People Killed, 7 Others Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A road accident in Peru's Ancash Region has killed ten people and injured seven others after a collision of a bus and a motorcycle taxi, media reported on Sunday.

Ten people have died in a fire, which occurred as a result of the crash in the country's Casma Province, Peruvian broadcaster RPP reported.

The taxi driver died, and the bus driver was taken to the police, the report said, adding that those wounded were hospitalized.

