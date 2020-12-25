UrduPoint.com
Road Accident In Russia's Ryazan Region Leaves 3 People Dead, 12 More Injured - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:00 AM

Road Accident in Russia's Ryazan Region Leaves 3 People Dead, 12 More Injured - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) A road accident involving a bus took place on Friday in Russia's Ryazan Region, leaving three people dead and 12 more injured, the Emergencies Ministry said.

The ministry received information about the accident at 3:06 a.m. (00:06 GMT).

The passenger bus, which was heading from Moscow for Volgograd, overturned near the Vysokoye settlement on the R-22 roadway, not far from the town of Skopin.

"There were 26 people in the bus, including two children and two drivers. As a result of the accident, 15 people have been injured, including three fatalities," the ministry said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the regional emergency service told Sputnik that the list of the injured people included three children. He also added that the death toll stood at four people.

Causes of the accident remain unknown.

