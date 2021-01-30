SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Twelve people have been killed and at least 12 others were injured in a road accident in Russia's Samara Region, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

"As of now 12 people died as a result of a road accident and 12 more received injuries of various severity, five of them are in intensive care," the investigative committee said.

Earlier in the day, the death toll was 11.

"A terrible accident, which has already claimed the lives of 11 people.

Ten people died on the spot, one person died in the hospital," local governor Dmitry Azarov said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Samara Region said that the accident was reported at 7.20 p.m. (15:20 GMT). The incident involved a DAF truck, a Chevrolet Niva car, and a Citroen passenger minibus. According to the regional Health Ministry, eight of those hospitalized were in critical condition.

Investigators launched a criminal case over traffic violations that resulted in the deaths of people.