Road Accident In S. Russia Leaves 4 People Killed, 30 Others Hospitalized - Authorities

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 02:30 AM

Road Accident in S. Russia Leaves 4 People Killed, 30 Others Hospitalized - Authorities

MOSCOW/KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Four people, including two minor children, died and thirty others have been taken to hospitals as a bus collided with a car on a highway close to the city of Novorossiysk in southern Russia, a spokesperson of the regional emergencies services told Sputnik.

A source told Sputnik late on Wednesday that a passenger bus and a car collided and fell off a cliff near the settlement of Verkhnebakanskiy close to Novorossiysk, located in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

"Four people died as a passenger bus collided with a car near Novorossiysk.

Thirty other people have been hospitalized," the spokesperson said, adding that there were two children among those killed in the accident.

Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that an emergency center had been set up in the region to deal with the accident.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that investigators had been dispatched to the site of the crash to find out reasons behind the accident.

