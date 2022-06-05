UrduPoint.com

Road Accident In Southeastern Turkey Leaves 4 Dead, 6 Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) A road accident in the southeastern Turkish city of Siirt has killed four people and injured six others, state media reported on Sunday.

According to the Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber, the accident took place in Siirt's Baykan district and involved a minibus.

Rescue services and firefighter teams, as well as gendarmerie were sent to the area, the broadcaster added.

