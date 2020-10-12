Road Accident In Switzerland Leaves 14 People Injured As Truck, Tram Collide - Police
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:00 PM
ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Fourteen people sustained injuries in the Swiss city of Zurich as a result of a collision between a truck and a tram in the city's west, local police said on Monday.
"On Monday morning ... in Zurich's Altstetten quarter a road accident occurred, involving a tram and a truck.
Fourteen people sustained injuries as a result," the police said.
According to the press release, there was an 11-year-old child among the injured. All of the injuries were of mild severity.
The preliminary version is that the truck driver smashed into the tram when attempting a driving maneuver.
Police has assessed the property damage from the accident at several thousands francs.