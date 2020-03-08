Road Accident Involving 2 Buses, Fuel Truck Kills 30 People in Syria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Thirty people died in a road accident involving two buses and a fuel truck in Syria, the Sham FM radio broadcaster reported on Saturday.

A fuel tanker collided with two passenger buses and other cars on the Damascus-Homs highway, the broadcaster reported, citing a source from the police in the Damascus province.

The number of people who got injured was not mentioned.