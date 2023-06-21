A road accident involving a bus killed eight people and injured 16 others in Russia's Dagestan on Wednesday, the republic's Interior Ministry told Sputnik

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A road accident involving a bus killed eight people and injured 16 others in Russia's Dagestan on Wednesday, the republic's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

