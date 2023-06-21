UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Involving Bus In Russia's Dagestan Kills 8 People - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Road Accident Involving Bus in Russia's Dagestan Kills 8 People - Interior Ministry

A road accident involving a bus killed eight people and injured 16 others in Russia's Dagestan on Wednesday, the republic's Interior Ministry told Sputnik

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A road accident involving a bus killed eight people and injured 16 others in Russia's Dagestan on Wednesday, the republic's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, eight people died and 16 people were injured in an accident with a regular bus in Dagestan," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Interior Ministry Russia Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour religious ..

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour religious duty of every Muslim: Minister ..

4 minutes ago
 Defense Ministers of Israel, Ukraine Discuss Human ..

Defense Ministers of Israel, Ukraine Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - ..

3 minutes ago
 US Deploys B-52H Stratofortress Bombers to Indones ..

US Deploys B-52H Stratofortress Bombers to Indonesia for First Time - Air Force

3 minutes ago
 Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be ..

Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be Used in Search for Submersible ..

10 minutes ago
 Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest wa ..

Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Hammad Azhar, others ..

11 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ho ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar holds open court at Central Poli ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.