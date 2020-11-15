UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Involving Bus, Tanker Truck Kills 7 People In Eastern Sudan - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Road Accident Involving Bus, Tanker Truck Kills 7 People in Eastern Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) At least seven people were killed and 29 others were injured after a bus collided with a tanker truck in Sudan's eastern state of Kassala, the Al-Sudani newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place when a regular bus from the city of Wadi Halfa to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum was entering the town of Khashm el-Girba in Kassala.

The police have already arrived at the scene, the newspaper said, adding that those injured were sent to the nearest hospital.

