Road Accident Kills 15 In DRC - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 04:42 PM

Road Accident Kills 15 in DRC - Reports

Fifteen people died in a road accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) southern province of Haut-Katanga, the 7sur7 news website reported on Saturday, citing a doctor from a local hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Fifteen people died in a road accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) southern province of Haut-Katanga, the 7sur7 news website reported on Saturday, citing a doctor from a local hospital.

The accident took place on Friday, according to the report.

"Fifteen people were brought to the morgue, and those injured are (undergoing treatment) in intensive care," the doctor was quoted as saying.

The doctor said that the victims were members of a local charity and traveled from the town of Lubumbashi to Kasenga to make donations. The majority of those diseased were younger than 30, the doctor added.

Road accidents in Haut-Katanga are becoming recurrent, the report said, citing a major crash that killed 50 last month and another one killing three and injuring 28 in late October.

