Road accident kills 6, injures 32 in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Six commuters were confirmed dead and 32 others injuried as a passenger bus turned over in east Afghanistan's Ghazni province, said a statement of the provincial police office on Wednesday.

The deadly road crash took place late Tuesday in Nani area outside the provincial capital Ghazni city, killing six travellers on the spot and injuring 32 others, some in critical condition, the statement added.

Similar accident killed seven commuters in north Afghanistan's Samangan province two weeks ago.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of security measures during travel on dilapidated highways often cause deadly road accidents in Afghanistan.

According to the General Directorate of Traffic Police, more than 1,600 people have been killed and over 4,000 injured in road accidents in Afghanistan over the past 10 months.