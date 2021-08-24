UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Kills 9 In Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Aug. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:Nine people died in a road accident in Kyrgyzstan, the country's Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a Honda Stepwgn minivan and a Volvo truck collided on the Bishkek-Osh highway, which connects the northern and southern regions of the country, it said.

Six women, two men and one child died on the spot, and another man was injured.

The cause of the accident was being investigated.

