Road Accident Kills One, Injures Three In E. Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) One commuter lost his life and three others sustained injuries due to a road accident that occurred in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province on Thursday night, said the provincial police office said in a statement on Friday.
Blaming reckless driving for the mishap, the statement added that the injured commuters, including two children and their mother, had been taken to a nearby hospital.
A similar mishap claimed two lives and injured seven others in the northern Jawzjan province on Monday.
