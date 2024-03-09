Open Menu

Road Accident Kills Seven In West Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Seven travellers have been killed and three others sustained injury after a vehicle turned turtle in west Afghanistan's Nimroz province, provincial traffic police official Abidullah Mirwais said Saturday.

The road accident took place on Friday night on a road linking Dilaram district with the provincial capital Zaranj city, killing four men, two women and a child on the spot while injuring three others including a child, the official said.

This is the second deadly road accident reported in the past four days in Afghanistan.

In the last accident on Wednesday, six people were killed with 32 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle in the eastern Ghazni province.

Reckless driving, congested roads, lack of safety measures during travel and dilapidated highways are among the major factors claiming traveller's life in Afghanistan, according to Afghan officials.

The latest data from national traffic authorities showed more than 1,600 people were killed with more than 4,000 others injured in road accidents in the Central Asian country over the past 10 months.

