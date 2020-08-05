UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accident Leaves 12 People Killed, 26 Injured In Southwestern Morocco - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

Road Accident Leaves 12 People Killed, 26 Injured in Southwestern Morocco - Reports

At least 12 people were killed and 26 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the city of Agadir in southwestern Morocco in the early hours of Tuesday, local media reported

RABAT/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) At least 12 people were killed and 26 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the city of Agadir in southwestern Morocco in the early hours of Tuesday, local media reported.

According to Morocco's 2M broadcaster, a number of victims can increase after medical and security services "count all serious cases."

The accident took place when a bus carrying 48 people was heading from the city of El Jadida to Tantan, the channel said, adding that four other victims are in serious condition.

According to preliminary results, the driver lost control over the bus when passing through a difficult curve on the road.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Road El Jadida Agadir Morocco Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

15 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

17 minutes ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

34 minutes ago

Powerful Explosion Occurs Near Port of Beirut - Sp ..

3 minutes ago

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Registers as Candidate ..

3 minutes ago

Four Out of 106 Patients in South Korea Have Side ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.