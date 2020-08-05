Road Accident Leaves 12 People Killed, 26 Injured in Southwestern Morocco - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) At least 12 people were killed and 26 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the city of Agadir in southwestern Morocco in the early hours of Tuesday, local media reported.

According to Morocco's 2M broadcaster, a number of victims can increase after medical and security services "count all serious cases."

The accident took place when a bus carrying 48 people was heading from the city of El Jadida to Tantan, the channel said, adding that four other victims are in serious condition.

According to preliminary results, the driver lost control over the bus when passing through a difficult curve on the road.