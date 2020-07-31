MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A minibus collided with a truck on Friday in Russia's Crimea, with seven people having died and eight more having been injured in the accident, a spokesperson for regional emergencies services told Sputnik.

The collision took place near the town of Belogorsk at 6:40 a.m. local time (03:40 GMT).

Later, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the death toll stood at eight people, adding that there were no children in the list of the victims.