Road Accident Leaves 7 People Dead, 8 More Injured In Russia's Crimea - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:20 AM

Road Accident Leaves 7 People Dead, 8 More Injured in Russia's Crimea - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A minibus collided with a truck on Friday in Russia's Crimea, with seven people having died and eight more having been injured in the accident, a spokesperson for regional emergencies services told Sputnik.

The collision took place near the town of Belogorsk at 6:40 a.m. local time (03:40 GMT).

Later, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the death toll stood at eight people, adding that there were no children in the list of the victims.

