Road Accidents Kill 1,600 In Afghanistan In 10 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Road accidents have claimed the lives of more than 1,600 commuters and left over 4,000 injured in the past ten months in Afghanistan, said Abdul Wodud Khair Khwa, head of plans and policies at the General Directorate of Traffic Police.
"Around 3,045 traffic accidents took place across the country which killed and injured a large number of people in the past ten months," the local television channel Tolonews quoted Khair Khwa on Thursday as saying.
Citing the official, the private media outlet added that "more than 1,600 commuters including 976 men, 192 women and 447 children" lost their lives in the deadly road crashes over the period.
Dilapidated roads, reckless driving and lack of safety measures for travelers on congested highways are the main reason for the road mishaps in war-torn Afghanistan.
According to the official, the General Directorate of Traffic Police has been making efforts to reduce road accidents across the cities and highways.
