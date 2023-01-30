UrduPoint.com

Road Accidents Kill 1,709 In Cambodia Last Year, Up 14 Pct

The number of road fatalities in Cambodia rose to 1,709 in 2022, an increase of 14 percent from 1,497 in the year before, a senior official said here on Monday

Besides death toll, the accidents injured 4,026 others last year, up 11 percent from 3,615 in a year earlier, Ministry of Public Works and Transport secretary of state Min Manavy said during the annual meeting of the National Road Safety Committee (NRSC).

She said that 2,976 cases of road accidents were recorded in 2022, also up 11 percent from 2,670 cases in 2021.

"The main causes of road traffic accidents were speeding, traffic law violation, overtaking driving and drunk driving, among others," Manavy said.

Road traffic accidents are the leading cause of deaths and injuries, costing the Southeast Asian nation about 466 million U.S. Dollars a year, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Program in Cambodia and the NRSC last year.

