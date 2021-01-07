UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accidents Kill 430 In Mongolia In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:19 PM

Road accidents kill 430 in Mongolia in 2020

A total of 430 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Mongolia in 2020, a decrease of around 25 percent compared to the previous year, Erdenebat Enkhbold, head of the prevention division at the country's Traffic Police Department, said Thursday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 430 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Mongolia in 2020, a decrease of around 25 percent compared to the previous year, Erdenebat Enkhbold, head of the prevention division at the country's Traffic Police Department, said Thursday.

The decrease is partially due to traffic restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Enkhbold said in a statement.

Among the killed in the road accidents, 64 were children.

Over-speeding, unpermitted overtaking and drunk driving were the main causes of the accidents, he said, urging drivers to comply with traffic rules to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Mongolia 2020

Recent Stories

PM congratulates exporters, ministry on positive e ..

55 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $53.29 a barrel W ..

21 minutes ago

Japan PM declares virus state of emergency in Toky ..

57 seconds ago

China's Shandong to renovate old residential commu ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament promises action-pa ..

24 minutes ago

US congress declares Joe Biden as the next Preside ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.