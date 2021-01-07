Road accidents kill 430 in Mongolia in 2020

A total of 430 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Mongolia in 2020, a decrease of around 25 percent compared to the previous year, Erdenebat Enkhbold, head of the prevention division at the country's Traffic Police Department, said Thursday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 430 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Mongolia in 2020, a decrease of around 25 percent compared to the previous year, Erdenebat Enkhbold, head of the prevention division at the country's Traffic Police Department, said Thursday.

The decrease is partially due to traffic restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Enkhbold said in a statement.

Among the killed in the road accidents, 64 were children.

Over-speeding, unpermitted overtaking and drunk driving were the main causes of the accidents, he said, urging drivers to comply with traffic rules to protect themselves and their loved ones.