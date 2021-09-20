Road accidents kill 98 in Lao capital in first 6 months

A total of 98 people were killed in 568 road accidents in Lao capital Vientiane in the first six months of 2021

According to the report issued by the Traffic Police department under the Lao Ministry of Public Security, 533 were injured and 1,143 vehicles were damaged in road accidents in the capital in the first six months of 2021.

Most road accidents occurred because of drunk driving, speeding and other violations of the traffic rules, according to the report.