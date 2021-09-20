UrduPoint.com

Road Accidents Kill 98 In Lao Capital In First 6 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:18 PM

VIENTIANE, Sept. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 98 people were killed in 568 road accidents in Lao capital Vientiane in the first six months of 2021.

According to the report issued by the Traffic Police department under the Lao Ministry of Public Security, 533 were injured and 1,143 vehicles were damaged in road accidents in the capital in the first six months of 2021.

Most road accidents occurred because of drunk driving, speeding and other violations of the traffic rules, according to the report.

