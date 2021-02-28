UrduPoint.com
Road Bomb Blast Kills Two People In Somalia, Terrorists Claim Responsibility - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Road Bomb Blast Kills Two People in Somalia, Terrorists Claim Responsibility - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) A road explosion caused by a bomb planted by terrorists in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu killed two people and injured one person, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Somali Guardian news outlet, the explosive device went off in the center of the city, ripping through a vehicle, in which national army deputy chief General Abas Amin Ali was traveling. Those killed and wounded in the bombing were his bodyguards.

The general managed to escape the blast.

The road was cordoned off by the police during a rescue operation, but later it was reopened.

The outlet said that the Al-Shabaab militant group, based in East Africa and linked to the Islamist Al-Qaeda organization (terrorist group, banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack. The group militants regularly stage attacks across Somalia in a bid to impose their ideology, contributing to violence ravaging the country.

Africa Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Army Police Russia Road Vehicle Mogadishu Sunday

More Stories From World

