Road Crash In Northeastern Egypt Kills 9 People, Injures 6 Others - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:24 PM

Road Crash in Northeastern Egypt Kills 9 People, Injures 6 Others - Reports

At least nine people were killed, and six others injured, as a minibus collided with a truck on the Suez road in northeastern Egypt, the Al Ahram newspaper reported on Saturday

The deadly accident occurred on Saturday morning at the intersection of the Suez-Cairo and Ismailia-Suez roads, the news outlet said.

Some 15 ambulance vehicles were sent to the scene to take those wounded to a hospital.

According to national media reports, the cause of the accident was haze pollution on the road after a truck's driver set a tyre on fire in an attempt to get warm.

Deadly road accidents take place in Egypt on almost daily bases, as the country suffers from poorly maintained roads and transportation infrastructure, according to Al-Ahram.

